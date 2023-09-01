UNDP Supplies Insulin to Turkmenistan as part of a project to provide drugs for the treatment of NCDs

News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP in Turkmenistan is committed to strengthening the country’s health system and supporting measures to combat non-communicable diseases.

As part of the Agreement on the procurement of medicines and medical products for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases in Turkmenistan, UNDP handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan a batch of Lantus insulin. This includes 59,100 pre-filled syringes worth US$  452,706, the UNDP reported on social networks.

Lantus insulin is one of the most effective drugs for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. It provides a stable level of glucose in the blood and allows diabetic patients to live a full life.

Since 2021, UNDP has been implementing joint projects to provide medicines for the treatment of NCDs.

The total budget of the projects exceeded US $ 92 million. The projects are fully funded by the Government of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 1 September 2023 (photo credit – UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

