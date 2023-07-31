Iranian Red Crescent will establish medical centres in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will establish medical centres in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the near future.

According to Peyman Namdar, an IRCS official, this is part of the health diplomacy of Iran.

He said that the medical centres would help humanitarian activities of the IRCS in the brotherly countries.

IRCS is already running hospitals, polyclinics, and hemodialysis and rehabilitation centers in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

The centres are self-governed and their humanitarian activities are funded by receiving the costs of medical services from patients and collecting aid from philanthropists, said Namdar in his conversation with IRNA.

The Tehran Times reports that Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said health diplomacy is one of the areas that are able to deepen relations between countries in the region.

There are many common issues for cooperation in the field of health between countries, he said, adding that the government’s strategy is to strengthen foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries, IRNA reported.

In May, Iran hosted the 26th G5 High-Level Experts Meeting on Health Cooperation and the 1st Healthcare Leadership and Governance Training Program.

G5 countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, plus the World Health Organization) have taken part in the meeting with the theme of “Joint Work for Solving Joint Health Problems.”

Addressing the opening ceremony, Einollahi referred to the unity and cooperation of the countries in the fields of health, treatment, and medical education as a historical necessity.

Achieving, maintaining, and promoting health is never possible in a regional way and does not happen in an isolated region, but requires the cooperation of countries, especially neighboring countries, he stressed.

Iran initiated the establishment of the G5 in 2005 to promote subregional cooperation in health to provide technical support in improving this collaboration. /// nCa, 31 July 2023

