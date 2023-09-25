News Central Asia (nCa)

Iran and Turkmenistan restore transit on pre-pandemic scheme

Starting from 1 November 2023, Iran and Turkmenistan will restore the transit system that was in operation before the pandemic. This is reported by the IRNA news agency and other Iranian media with reference to the head of the Transit and International Transportation Department of the Main Directorate of Highways and Motor Transport of Khorasan Razavi Province Nasir Baradaran.

During the pandemic, cargo at the border was re-loaded onto Turkmen vehicles for further transit transportation through the territory of Turkmenistan.

As Baradaran stated in an interview with local media, Iranian transit companies will also be able to send cargo to Turkmenistan without any need for transshipment at the joint border from the end of October. 

The official also said that foreign transit cargo going to Iran from Turkmenistan is also no longer transshipped. The cargo is mainly moving towards Türkiey. ///nCa, 25 September 2023

