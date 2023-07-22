37 Hospitals in Iranian city Mashhad serve foreign patients

The healthcare system in Iran has expanded systematically over the years. Now there are 37 healthcare establishment in the Mashhad City and the Khorasan Razavi province (of which Mashhad is the centre) that can offer general and specialized care and treatment to the patients from the foreign countries.

The flagship facility is the Razavi Hospital, a Multi-specialty/Super-specialty Hospital with Cardiac Units, Cosmetic surgery wards, Radiology Departmentsand, Fertility clinics, Nuclear Medicine and Operation Theatres. The hospital is accredited with the Accreditation Canada International (ACI) for Quality Health Services to local and international patients and has acquired multiple other certificates.

The phone numbers of the Razavi Hospital are +98-51-36002544 and +98-915-1078331

Here is the list of the hospitals and specialized centres: