Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to sign Electricity Supply Contract for 2024

On 7 December 2023, a delegation from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy met with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Abdul Latif Mansour, in Kabul. The meeting focused on continued cooperation in electricity supply and power projects within Afghanistan.

Mansour expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s constant support and emphasized the importance of further collaboration, the ministry said.

He highlighted Afghanistan’s full commitment to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity transmission project, noting the need for coordination with other project sides.

Myrat Artykov, Head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan direction, reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s willingness to implement the TAP project and other electricity supply initiatives. He emphasized that the delegation’s visit aimed to discuss issues related to extending the electricity supply contract to Afghanistan.

Artykov also announced the nearing finalization of the Nur ul-Jihad substation modernization project, to be realized in Herat province. Additionally, Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to export electricity to the provinces of Herat and Farah.

Previously, the Afghanista Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reported six ongoing energy projects with a total cost of $75 million, aiming to increase electricity imports from Turkmenistan and meet national energy demands. These projects are expected to enable the import of approximately 1,000 megawatts of electricity, addressing power shortages in Kabul and other regions. ///nCa, 8 December 2023