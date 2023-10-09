Afghanistan Implements National Energy Projects to Increase Electricity Imports from Turkmenistan

Afghanistan will implement six important energy projects with a total cost of $75 million in order to increase electricity imports from Turkmenistan and meet the energy needs of industry and the population.

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has signed relevant agreements with the local Awfi Bahram Mines Extraction and Processing Trading Company, the ministry reports.

The projects will be implemented in the Kabul area and include:

Completion of the remaining work on the construction of a 500-kilovolt transmission line from Khwaja Alwan Desert to Arghandi (Kabul area)

Finishing Arghandi substation

Construction of a new substation in the Tarakhel area

Construction of a 220 kV power transmission line from the Chamtala substation to the Tarakhel substation

Development of the Arghandi-Kabul substation

Construction of a new substation in Bot-Hack

The implementation of these projects will allow the import of 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, which will eventually solve the problem of electricity shortages in Kabul, as well as in the central, eastern and southern provinces and industrial sector.

The project implementation period is two years. ///nCa, 9 October 2023

