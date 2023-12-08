Turkmenistan and DABS Discuss Electricity Imports and Substation Modernization



On a working trip to Kabul, Myrat Artykov, Head of Turkmenistan’s Department of International Electric Power Projects, met with Muhammad Hanif Hamza, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s major power utility company.

Discussions focused on electricity imports from Turkmenistan in 2024 and an early start to the Noor ul-Jihad Substation Project, according to a DABS press release.

Artykov invited DABS leadership to Ashgabat to sign a contract for next year’s electricity purchase.

CEO of DABS expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for their ongoing cooperation and stressed the importance of bilateral meetings in strengthening and maintaining positive relations between the two countries. ///nCa, 8 December 2023