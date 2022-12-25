Turkmenistan reportedly extends electricity supply contract with Afghanistan, will upgrade a substation and build 500 kV power line in Afghanistan

According to a press release by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) the talks have been successful for the extension of the electricity supply contract from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan for the year 2023.

The decision was reached to sign the PPA (power purchase agreement) in the near future after a meeting between Alhaj Mula Muhammad Hanif Hamza, the CEO of DABS, Chari Jumayev, the representative of Turkmen Energo on 24 December 2022.

DABS, the power management authority of Afghanistan, thanked the Turkmen representative for the continued cooperation of his country.

The talks also covered the construction of the 500 kV transmission line project and the upgrading of the Noor-ul-Jehad substation in Herat.

The Noor-ul-Jehad substation exists already but its capacity needs to be increased from 110 to 220 kV. For this purpose, an agreement was signed with Turkmenistan in February this year.

In a trilateral arrangement, the Turkmen government, the Turkish company Chalyk Energy, and the DABS of Afghanistan will upgrade the substation to enable the supply of 100 megawatt of additional electricity from Turkmenistan.

According to the recent information from DABS, the Turkmen side is preparing to present the financial and technical proposals for the project of 500 KV power transmission line from Andkhoi-Shabarghan-Pul Khomri route. /// nCa, 25 December 2022 (photo credit – DABS)