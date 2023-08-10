Electricity transmission project from Turkmenistan to Herat is a significant vital project, says Afghanistan

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power utility company, and officials from Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation met to discuss the technical aspects of an electricity transmission project to the Noorul Jihad substation in Herat, DABS said in a press release.

The meeting’s agenda included such as issues as project surveys, document preparation, security, insurance, and other technical considerations.

DABS said that both parties would present their suggestions and ideas at the end of the sessions.

“The electricity transmission project from Turkmenistan to Herat Nur-ul-Jihad substation is a significant vital project as it will address electricity issues in the northwest zone. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat is strongly advocating for the immediate initiation of this significant project”, DABS stressed.

In May 2023, DABS said that US $ 3.2 million worth power transmission project will be realized by Turkmenistan and will be funded by the DA Breshna Sherkat.

In January, DABS and the Turkmenenergo Corporation signed a contract to expand the Noorul Jihad substation from 110 kV to 220 kV. With the completion of the 500 KV line and the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will increase by 110 megawatts. ///nCa, 10 August 2023

