Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Sign Gas Supply Contract, Eyeing Long-Term Deal

Uzbek company UzGasTrade and Turkmenistan’s State Concern Turkmengaz have inked a short-term contract for the supply of Turkmen gas in the amount of up to 2 billion cubic meters per year, Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov said in an interview with the International Information Center of Turkmenistan.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the visit of the Uzbek delegation to Ashgabat.

According to Mirzamakhmudov, this is only the beginning, as the parties discussed broader prospects for cooperation: “This includes the elaboration of a long-term contract with an increase in supplies and issues of interaction in the field of electricity supplies, transit of electricity to third countries, as well as issues of oil and petroleum products supply, implementation of joint projects, supply of chemical industry products, in particular phosphorous and nitrogen fertilizers, caustic soda, soda ash, chlorine, as well as the implementation of projects on modernization (of the plant) MaryAzot,” the minister said.

“Thanks to the established trusting relations between our leaders, cooperation in the fuel, energy and chemical spheres is developing very dynamically and there are great prospects for mutual benefit and expansion of this cooperation between our countries,” Mirzamakhmudov stressed.

The gas supplied from Turkmenistan will be used to meet the growing demand for gas in Uzbekistan, including for domestic consumption by the population, economic sectors, and motor transport. ///nCa, 25 August 2023

