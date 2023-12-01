Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Explore Multimodal Transportation through Turkmenistan



Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have initiated discussions on establishing a multimodal cargo transportation route via the International Port of Turkmenbashi, a Caspian Sea port in Turkmenistan.

This development holds the potential to streamline the movement of goods between the two countries and enhance economic cooperation.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, led by Deputy Minister Yrysbek Bariev, recently visited Azerbaijan and met with officials from the Alat International Commercial Sea Port.

During their discussions, the parties explored the feasibility of transporting cargo along the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan route. This route would utilize ferry services from the Alat port to traverse the Caspian Sea.

The Alat port administration expressed keen interest in facilitating cargo transportation by Kyrgyz carriers and provided detailed information about their capabilities:

Ferry Capacity: 15 ferries and 3 RO-RO (roll-on/roll-off) vessels can transport heavy-duty machinery across the Caspian Sea from Alat.

Driver Accommodations: Each ferry cabin accommodates one heavy truck driver.

Transit Duration: The ferry transit time between Alat and Turkmenbashi ranges from 14 to 20 hours.

Cost-Effectiveness: The estimated cost for transporting one truck from Alat to Turkmenbashi is $1,200. A discount is offered for pre-approved round trips.

Open Access: The Alat port administration emphasized that there are no restrictions on transporting heavy-duty equipment via ferries. All truck owners are loaded onto ferries in the same order. Kyrgyz heavy cargo carriers can seamlessly utilize the services of the Alat port.

In addition to exploring multimodal transportation opportunities, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex and the Baku Railway Station to gain insights into Azerbaijan’s transportation infrastructure. ///nCa, 1 December 2023