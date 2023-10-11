Turkmenistan Exceeds Sea and River Cargo Transportation Plan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (“Turkmendenizderyayollary”) transported a total of 2,287.7 million tons of cargo in January-September 2023, which is 119.9% more than in the same period of 2022.

According to the agency’s official website, the cargo transportation plan for January-September 2023 was fulfilled by 122.3%.

Cargo turnover in January-September 2023 amounted to 709.741 million tons-km or 121.8% up year-on-year. The cargo turnover plan for January-September overfulfilled by 228.0%.

Passenger turnover in January-September 2023 reached 128.2 million passenger km, an increase of 106.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

During the reporting period, 19,028.0 units of vehicles were transported by Ro-Rax passenger ferries, posting 127.4% growth year-on-year.

The agency noted that the increase in the number of vehicles was due to the preferences and benefits provided for sea cargo transportation and port fees and services in the ports of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.///nCa, 11 October 2023

 

 

