Container traffic between the ports of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan is growing

In January-June 2023, the total number of containers transported along the Turkmenbashi port – Alat port (Baku) route amounted to 2,362 TEU, this is 2.9 times more compared to the same period in 2022, the Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan reports.

Of the total number of containers transported, 41% are transit cargo, 25% are import, and 34% are export.

Currently, the Balkan feeder vessel continues to perform container freight service from the port of Turkmenbashi to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan).

The total volume of cargo transported by Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet from January to June 2023 grew by 31.4% year on year to 1.15 million tons. ///nCa, July 19, 2023

 

