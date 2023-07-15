Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet boosts cargo and passenger transportation

In H1 2023, the total volume of cargo transportation by the Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan has increased by 31.4% and amounted to 1.15 million tons compared to the corresponding period of 2022, the press service of the fleet reports.

In general, the fleet’s cargo transportation plan for the first half of this year was fulfilled by 132.2%.

Cargo turnover in January-June 2023 amounted to 476.8 million ton-kilometer, or 28.7% up year-on-year. The cargo turnover targets for January-June was implemented by 230.8%.

Passenger turnover in January-June 2023 posted 100.8% growth and exceeded 3.7 million passenger-kilometer.

The Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan has 20 vessels. The main activity of the fleet is transportation of cargo, services for the transportation of passengers, vehicles, dry cargo, oil and petroleum products, as well as the provision of agency services.

The shareholders of the Closed Joint Stock Company “Merchant Marine Fleet” are the Agency of Sea and River Transport “Turkmendenizderyaellary”, the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi, the Production Association “Deryayollary”, the Closed Joint Stock Company “Altyn Asyr”. ///nCa, 15 July 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Merchant_Marine_Fleet_of_Turkmenistan, #transport, #logistics