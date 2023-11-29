Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan intend to increase comprehensive cooperation

On November 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

The sides noted the dynamic nature of the development of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the special role of high-level meetings and negotiations in strengthening the political and diplomatic dialogue was noted.

The ministers emphasized the importance of the 7th meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation held today in Ashgabat, during which a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction were considered.

During the discussion of ways to develop trade and economic cooperation, a steady increase in trade turnover was noted. Along with this, the need to search for new forms of partnership and the readiness of the parties to take further steps to expand trade relations were outlined.

In the framework of the negotiations, special attention was paid to interaction in the fuel and energy sector. In particular, an exchange of views took place on the current situation of Turkmen gas supplies to Azerbaijan and their prospects. At the same time, the possibilities of supplying Turkmen electricity to Azerbaijan were discussed.

In terms of establishing transport and transit hubs, an increase in regular cargo transportation by various modes of transport was stated. At the same time, the need for widespread use of the capabilities of seaports was emphasized.

Promising areas in the field of communications were also considered.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is highlighted as an important link in the development of bilateral ties. In this regard, joint celebrations dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi were discussed.

The parties were unanimous in the opinion that the commonality of spiritual, cultural and historical traditions and values create the basis for the development of relations in many areas.

///MFA Turkmenistan, 28 Nov 2023

A meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen- Azerbaijan Commission for Economic Cooperation

On November 28, 2023, the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat.

At the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev, the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov.

During the meeting, the implementation progress of the decisions of the 6th meeting of the Commission by the ministries and state agencies of the two countries was discussed, as well as the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation. At the same time, positive dynamics in the growth of trade turnover between the two countries was noted.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the energy and oil and gas sectors, in the chemical industry, in the field of transport and communications, agriculture and food industry, environmental protection, urban planning and architecture, as well as in the humanitarian sphere.

An agreement was reached on the active participation of representatives of the private sector of the two countries in business events held in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The participants noted the high level of development of cooperation in the gas industry between the state concern “Turkmengas” and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and welcomed the opening of the SOCAR representative office in Ashgabat.

Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation was signed.

The parties agreed to hold the 8th meeting of the Commission in the city of Baku. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 28 November 2023