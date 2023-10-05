President of Turkmenistan met the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan  – Jabbarov had a series of negotiations at the government of Turkmenistan

On Wednesday, 4 October, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan is developing very dynamically due to the significant potential of the two countries and their readiness for a long-term fruitful partnership.

“Our countries successfully cooperate within the framework of regional and international organizations, and first of all within the framework of the UN. During this interaction, we provide mutual support to initiatives aimed at achieving the Goals of Sustainable Development and ensuring universal security,” he stressed.

During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister Jabbarov wished each other good health and prosperity, and peace and further prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan had a series of negotiations at the government of Turkmenistan

During his visit to Ashgabat, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov discussed the prospects for Azerbaijani-Turkmen economic cooperation and the results of partnership on joint projects, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan reported.

Jabbarov met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov. The parties discussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the political will of the leaders of both countries, high-level visits, meetings and joint events play an important role in the development of relations with Turkmenistan.

Trade and economic ties between the two countries continue to steadily strengthen. It was stated that the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan contributes to the development of the region.

At the meeting, opportunities for developing cooperation in the energy, transport, investment, trade, agricultural, cultural, humanitarian and other fields were discussed.

In Ashgabat, Jabbarov also met with the Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengas” Maksat Babayev. At the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of SOCAR, an exchange of views took place on expanding cooperation in the energy sector, joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources, and the implementation of potential projects.

Jabbarov and Deputy Prime Minister, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Turkmen joint intergovernmental commission Batyr Atdayev, the prospects for increasing bilateral trade turnover were touched upon. They also discussed holding the next meeting of the Commission, and issues of expanding ties between two countries’ business circles.

Topics of energy cooperation included into the agenda of a meeting between the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov (responsible for oil and gas sector). The parties assessed the potential for implementing joint projects.

At the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of SOCAR, it was emphasized that the energy sector documents signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are an important contribution to expanding cooperation. ///nCa, 5 October 2023

