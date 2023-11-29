News Central Asia (nCa)

Cooperation in the energy resources supply and transport – key topics of the meeting between the Turkmenistan President and the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan

Cooperation in the energy resources supply and transport – key topics of the meeting between the Turkmenistan President and the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan

On 28 November 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan welcomed Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, who arrived in Turkmenistan at the head of a delegation to participate in the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the expansion and deepening of the multifaceted partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

He noted that today interstate cooperation is successfully developing in a wide range of areas, including within the framework of international and regional structures.

The President called for strengthening the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission as a coordinating body for stepping up relations in trade and economic, energy, transport and communication, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres.

Discussions during the meeting focused on prospects for further building up partnership in areas of mutual interest. The advantageous geographical location of both countries was highlighted as a key enabler for joint projects on an international scale.

Emphasis was placed on cooperation in energy supplies, expanding trade relations through the utilization of seaport potential, intensifying cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea, establishing transport corridors connecting multiple countries, and enhancing interaction in the field of communications.

The sides also expressed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in culture, science, and education. ///nCa, 29 November 2023

 

 

