Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan discuss energy cooperation – SOCAR office opens in Ashgabat

As part of a working visit to Turkmenistan, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov and President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Oil and Gas Sector Batyr Amanov.

During the meeting, the following key issues of bilateral energy cooperation were discussed, including:

– Current state of cooperation in the field of energy exchange;
– Joint exploration of hydrocarbon resources at the Dostlug field and the potential of SOCAR’s participation in the development of fields in Turkmenistan.

On 28 November, in Ashgabat, with the participation of Minister Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, the grand opening of SOCAR’s representative office took place.

“This signifies our confidence in the long-term collaboration with Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for both countries,” Jabbarov commented on social networks.///nCa, 29 November 2023

 

 

