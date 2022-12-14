Turkish Energy Minister speaks on likely outcomes of the trilateral summit with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said that energy cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan should be further developed.

Donmez spoke at the trilateral meeting of the energy ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the eve of the Awaza summit on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.

Noting that a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of energy will be signed between the three countries during the summit, Donmez said: “I am confident that this agreement will constitute a very strong foundation for the work we will carry out together and the joint projects we will implement in strengthening the energy supply and demand security of both our regions and our countries. Now is the time to turn these strong intentions into concrete steps”, Bloomberg HT quoted the Turkish minister as saying.

Highlighting Turkmenistan’s desire to diversify its gas sale markets, Donmez added: “Within the scope of the tripartite memorandum of understanding, we have also decided to work for the long-term supply of regional resources, including Turkmen natural gas.”

In this context, he stressed the interest of the parties in ensuring that cooperation in the trilateral format would bring interregional benefits in the near future.

“At this point, we are ready to do whatever we can. We want Dostluk (Friendship), which is an important hydrocarbon field, to turn into a concrete project with a beautiful partnership and cooperation that fits its name”, Donmez continued.

According to the Minister, the partnership in the field of energy cannot be limited only to hydrocarbons. Turkiye stands ready to share its experience in the fields of energy, gas, oil and electricity.

Earlier, the Turkmen state news agency TDH reported in a coverage on the meeting of energy ministers that following the summit of the heads of state of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, it is planned to sign a number of important agreements that will give new impetus to the development of relations in the strategic energy sector of the trilateral partnership. ///nCa, 14 December 2022 (photo source – screenshot from Turkmen TV)