Global Multi-Energy Company TotalEnergies starts production in the Caspian gas field in Azerbaijan

TotalEnergies, global multi-energy company, and its partner SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) announce the start of production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, TotalEnergies said in a press release.

This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform, itself linked to SOCAR’s existing facilities in Oil Rocks. It has production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a day of condensate. The gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.

The development of the Absheron field provides an additional gas supply to meet growing demand, at a competitive technical cost and low greenhouse gas emissions intensity, in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy.

TotalEnergies and SOCAR both hold a 50% interest in the project, which is operated by the joint company JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum).

The Absheron gas condensate field is located in the Absheron archipelago of the South Caspian oil and gas basin, 85-100 km east of Baku in the open sea. The depth of the sea in the area varies from 350-550 m from north-west to the south. According to preliminary estimates, the hydrocarbon reserves of the Absheron field are 350 billion m3 of gas and 45 million tons of condensate.

The structure was discovered in 1960 as a result of seismic surveys conducted by Azerbaijani geophysicists and was prepared for exploration drilling in 1993. Exploration drilling has not been carried out in the area for a long time due to the depth of the sea and the location of promising oil and gas fields at great depth (more than 6,000 m). There are two exploration, development and production sharing agreements on Absheron’s perspective structure.

TotalEnergies has been present in Azerbaijan since 1996, where it is a 50% partner of SOCAR in the Absheron gas and condensate field and holds a 5% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. ///nCa, 10 July 2023

