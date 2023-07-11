News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Global Multi-Energy Company TotalEnergies starts production in the Caspian gas field in Azerbaijan

Global Multi-Energy Company TotalEnergies starts production in the Caspian gas field in Azerbaijan

By

TotalEnergies, global multi-energy company, and its partner SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) announce the start of production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, TotalEnergies said in a press release.

This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform, itself linked to SOCAR’s existing facilities in Oil Rocks. It has production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a day of condensate. The gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.

The development of the Absheron field provides an additional gas supply to meet growing demand, at a competitive technical cost and low greenhouse gas emissions intensity, in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy.

TotalEnergies and SOCAR both hold a 50% interest in the project, which is operated by the joint company JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum).

The Absheron gas condensate field is located in the Absheron archipelago of the South Caspian oil and gas basin, 85-100 km east of Baku in the open sea. The depth of the sea in the area varies from 350-550 m from north-west to the south. According to preliminary estimates, the hydrocarbon reserves of the Absheron field are 350 billion m3 of gas and 45 million tons of condensate.

The structure was discovered in 1960 as a result of seismic surveys conducted by Azerbaijani geophysicists and was prepared for exploration drilling in 1993. Exploration drilling has not been carried out in the area for a long time due to the depth of the sea and the location of promising oil and gas fields at great depth (more than 6,000 m). There are two exploration, development and production sharing agreements on Absheron’s perspective structure.

***

TotalEnergies has been present in Azerbaijan since 1996, where it is a 50% partner of SOCAR in the Absheron gas and condensate field and holds a 5% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.  ///nCa, 10 July 2023

 

#Azerbaijan, #Absheron_gas_and_condensate_field, #oil, #TotalEnergies, #Caspian_sea, #SOCAR

 

 

Related posts:

  1. The titans of the global oil and gas industry continue to exploit the hydrocarbon riches of the Caspian Sea
  2. Turkmenistan announces discoveries at Uzynada field – president makes field trip
  3. OGT-2022: Giant Galkynysh Field can be developed for 100 years
  4. Turkmenistan offers open opportunities for investment in Galkynysh field and Caspian offshore sector
  5. Turkmen Oil offers opportunities for downstream and upstream investments in Turkmen Sector of Caspian Sea
  6. Azerbaijan intends to provide Europe with green energy
  7. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are ready to exchange best practices in the field of medical education
  8. Turkmenistan endorses the offer of Lukoil to invest in and develop Dostluk field in Caspian
  9. NIGC: Iran recorded a surge in gas swap from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan
  10. New oil and gas inflow obtained in the western region of Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan