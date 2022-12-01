President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Energy of Iran

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Wednesday, 30 November.

During the meeting, the Turkmen leader noted that Iran is a major trade and economic partner of Turkmenistan, occupying one of the leading positions in its foreign trade turnover.

In this context, confidence was expressed that the meetings and negotiations scheduled within the framework of the current visit of the Iranian Energy Minister to Ashgabat will contribute to the further development of effective cooperation that meets common interests.

As it was emphasized, Turkmenistan and IRI have rich natural resources and a favorable geographical location, which creates opportunities for cooperation in the foreign economic sphere, in the energy and transport and transit sectors.

The Joint Intergovernmental Commission plays an important role in promoting bilateral cooperation.

According to Iranian media, Mehrabian discussed with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the continuation of cooperation in the field of electric power industry based on the existing capacities of the two countries and the extension of bilateral contracts.

The program of the visit includes talks with the Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and other senior officials.

The preparation of a trilateral cooperation agreement between Iran, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan regarding the Harirud river will be among the other main topics of negotiations between the Iranian energy minister and Turkmen officials. ///nCa, 1 December 2022