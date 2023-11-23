Turkmenistan and Russia to Explore Economic Cooperation at Upcoming Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

News Central Asia (nCa)

The upcoming bilateral agenda between Turkmenistan and Russia includes a session of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, where the parties will discuss pressing issues of partnership across various sectors, including economy, trade, transport, and energy.

This topic was mentioned during the presentation of credentials by Esen Aydogdiyev, Turkmenistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Russia, to Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

During their discussions, both representatives acknowledged the active, meaningful, and respectful nature of the evolving Turkmen-Russian bilateral relations, which have attained the level of an in-depth strategic partnership, notes the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia.

This cooperation is being driven by the deeply trusting personal relationship between the leaders of Turkmenistan and Russia – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President Vladimir Putin.

The diplomats commended the growth and depth of bilateral political contacts across various levels and in diverse fields. In this context, they emphasized the active and constructive engagement of Turkmenistan and Russia on the global stage within the framework of reputable international organizations.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of cooperation in the economic, cultural, and educational spheres, highlighting, among others, agreements on establishing a Turkmen-Russian university in Turkmenistan, constructing a new building for the Russian Drama Theater in Ashgabat, and construction of a new building for a joint Turkmen-Russian secondary school.

Addressing cooperation on Caspian Sea issues, the diplomats praised the productivity of the 6th summit of the Caspian states held last year in Ashgabat and underscored the significance of the decisions and agreements reached during the summit.

Aydogdiyev and Rudenko agreed to maintain close cooperation and working contacts between Turkmenistan’s diplomatic mission in Moscow and the Russian Foreign Ministry. ///nCa, 23 November 2023

 

 

