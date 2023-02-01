Turkmenistan and Slovenia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission, consider possibility of high-level visits

At the end of March 2023, a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Slovenian Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held in Ljubljana. The preparations for the session were discussed during the working visit to Slovenia of the Turkmen Ambassador Batyr Niyazliev (with residence in Moscow), the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia reports.

The Turkmen delegation will meet with representatives of ministries and departments of Slovenia on the sidelines of the joint commission.

During his visit, organized at the invitation of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob, the Turkmen envoy held a short protocol meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanya Fayon, and also met with the heads of the ministry’s Department of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia and the Department of Economic Cooperation.

The sides expressed interest in intensifying Turkmen-Slovenian cooperation, including in the context of considering the possibility of bilateral visits at the highest level this year.

During the talks with Slovenian diplomats, issues of the development of the Turkmen-Slovenian partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields were discussed.

The importance of holding political consultations at the level of foreign ministries was noted and the need for expanding the bilateral legal framework was underlined. ///nCa, 1 February 2023