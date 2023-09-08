Turkmenistan and Saratov Region of Russia Explore Cooperation Opportunities

Consul General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, Russian Federation, Guich Garayev, headed by a Turkmen delegation, is visiting Saratov as part of the 2nd All-Russian Games “Smart City. Live sports.”

On 7 September, the delegation took part in the grand opening of the “Road Show: My Country”, the plenary session “Smart City Project – a driver for achieving National goals”, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Saratov region reports.

Representatives of Turkmenistan toured the exhibition exposition of advanced digital and engineering solutions and products.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the region hosted a meeting between Garayev and Andrey Razborov, the Minister of Economic Development of the region, to discuss ways to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Saratov region.

As noted, there is a positive trend in the foreign trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the region. Garayev also stressed the potential for increasing trade turnover through oil refining products. He spoke about measures to support entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan and the dynamics of developing partnerships with Russian regions.

The parties agreed that there are all conditions for expanding the range of goods exported to Turkmenistan, including gas, pumping equipment, metal and products thereof, fire equipment.

Guich Garayev proposed organizing a business mission of Saratov enterprises to Turkmenistan next year to develop partnerships between entrepreneurs and conclude export contracts.

In turn, the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Saratov region Alexey Antonov noted that such a trip could be organized next year.

” Turkmenistan is a very interesting partner for Russia in the international market. I believe that we should not delay in building relations with them. This could involve either a visit by our entrepreneurs to Turkmenistan or a reverse business mission. At the same time, our partners may be interested in the tourist attractiveness of the region, as well as the development of training programs in Saratov universities for foreign students,” he stressed.///nCa, 8 September 2023 [Photo credit – Saratov region CCI]

#Saratov_region, #Russia, #Turkmenistan, #Turkmen-Russian_relations, #cooperation, #CCI