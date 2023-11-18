News Central Asia (nCa)

Iran Project 2023 Exhibition: A Showcase of Iranian Expertise in Ashgabat

Ashgabat is hosting the 15th Specialized Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, titled “Iran Project 2023.” This event has transformed the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan into a bustling hub of innovation and collaboration, bringing together nearly 100 exhibitors from Iran’s diverse industrial landscape.

Public sector entities and private companies showcase an impressive array of products and services in construction materials production, transport and logistics equipment, pharmaceuticals, road construction, food processing, oil and gas technologies, chemicals, engineering solutions, and much more.

Here are some photos from the event:

 

