Ashgabat Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2023” – outcomes

Muradov Dovletgeldy, Chief Specialist of the Department of International Relations, Logistics and Multimodal Transportation of the Agency of Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan, briefed on the results of the Ashgabat Forum on International Transport and Transit Corridors today (4 May 2023) during a short press conference.

According to the Agency, the conference and exhibition brought together over 800 delegates from 45 countries, among them representatives of international and national organizations specializing in transport, heads of financial institutions.

Within the framework of the conference, about 100 meetings were held up with senior representatives of the public sector, international organizations, logistics companies, including the UN, ESCAP, OSCE, IRU, TRACECA, as well as AliBaba, Maersk, Lufthansa, Boeing, SpaceX, Toyota. The purpose of these meetings is to strengthen cooperation and establish new partnerships.

During the plenary session, new challenges faced by the global transport and logistics center, as well as opportunities for further development of the partnership were discussed.

The sessions discussed issues related to the creation of a multimodal transit hub in Turkmenistan, the transition to electrification, digitalization of transport and logistics.

Along with this, 4 side events were held, including:

The 2nd Meeting of the Joint Romanian-Turkmen Commission for Automobile transport

Panel discussion: Transport as an enabler of sustainable economies, peace and stability: A youth perspective

CASCA+ Round Table

Creation of a modern logistics system and simplification of the transportation process between the states of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea” roundtable

On the sidelines of the exhibition, 26 multilateral and bilateral documents were signed between major transport companies and government agencies, associations and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and foreign countries.

The main purpose of these documents is to create favorable conditions for cooperation.

Innovations and achievements of companies from Turkmenistan and foreign countries were showcased at the exhibition.

Within the framework of the conference, the participants organized visits to the Ashgabat International Airport and the Turkmenbashi International Port.

Significant events have taken place in Turkmenistan since the first conference “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and development”. These are the conference of Ministers of Transport of landlocked countries, Turkmenistan’s accession to the eCMR protocol, requests for Turkmenistan’s accession to the TRACECA and North-South corridors, new terminals in provinces, railway bridges have been put into operation, the geography of passenger and cargo air transportation to Asia and Europe has expanded.

In general, the conference served as an excellent platform for the exchange of experience and the establishment of new partnerships. ///nCa, 4 May 2023