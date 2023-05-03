2nd International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development” starts in Ashgabat

The 2nd International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development” (ITTC 2023) is about to start in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory message to the participants of the conference, noting: “Thanks to the favorable geographical location, our sovereign Motherland is turning into one of the main centers of intersection of transcontinental routes. Today Turkmenistan has an impressive potential for the development of all types of transport. Targeted measures are also being taken to attract large investments to enhance our country’s position as a key transport and transit hub, create new transport and transit corridors and profile infrastructure.”

“Turkmenistan, having access to the open sea, is actively integrating into the trans-Caspian communication routes and strives to maximize the potential in this area. In turn, the construction of an International seaport has significantly expanded the national marine fleet, increased the volume of cargo and transit traffic, and improved the quality of service for foreign vessels,” the head of state emphasizes.

In his congratulation, President mentioned a number of connectivity projects that are being promoted by Turkmenistan today. They are the Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi highway, a highway and a bridge over Garabogaz bay on the Turkmenbashi–Kazakhstan route, the Turkmenistan-Iran-Iraq-Turkey transport corridor (East-West corridor), the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman corridor, the Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia corridor (Lapis Lazuli).

The International Conference is organized by Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and by the Agencies: “Turkmendemiryollary”, “Turkmenavtoulaglary” “Turkmenhowayollary”, “Turkmendenizyollary”, “Turkmenaragatnashyk, “Demiryollary”, Open Joint Stock Companies: “Turkmenistan Airlines”, Trade Marine Fleet, Balkan Shipbuilding and Repairing Yard and the “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” in partnership with Turkmen Forum.

Key topics for discussion will include:

Global Transport and Logistics: Challenges and Opportunities

Transport and logistics interconnectedness in the global economy

The latest trends of digitalization in trade and logistics

Trade and industry: development and cooperation

The role of public-private partnerships in developing the connectivity of transport and logistics infrastructure

Innovative technologies, science & education in the transport – logistics sector – a glance to the future

More than 700 delegates will take part in ITTC 2023. ///nCa, 3 May 2023