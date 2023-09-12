Turkmenistan to present its economic achievements at the exhibition in Ashgabat

“Exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan” will be held in Ashgabat on 20-21 September, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan reports.

The traditional expo is timed to coincide with the 32nd anniversary of the country’s Independence.

The products and services of Turkmenistan’s economy, including innovative technologies, export and import-substituting goods, energy, industry, agriculture, transport and communications, the fuel and energy complex, the chemical industry, healthcare, sports and tourism, science and education, trade systems and services, culture, and the use of water and natural resources, will be widely demonstrated at the event.

A special area is planned to be organized in the exhibition hall for presentations of innovative solutions based on the latest technological advancements.

To date, according to the CCI, relevant work has been carried out on the placement of pavilions, as well as an exhibition plan has been drafted. Ministries and departments, municipalities, public organizations and private companies are actively involved in organizing the event.

The organizers of the expo emphasize that this large-scale event will confirm the successful implementation of state programs aimed at the socio-economic development of the country and will allow to declare the high standards achieved and the future goals of the Turkmen economy. ///nCa, 12 September 2023

#exhibition, #Turkmenistan, #economy, #Chamber_of_Commerce_and_Industry_of_Turkmenistan