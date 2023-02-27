II International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2023” – Ashgabat, 3-4 May 2023

The International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development” will be held on 3-4 May 2023 in Ashgabat. The purpose of this conference is to discuss topical issues on post-pandemic recovery and adaptation to new realities in the field of international transportation and the development of effective international transport and transit corridors, infrastructure opportunities in the transport complex: highways, international seaports and airports, railway stations. The conference will consider the possibility of Eurasian transport corridors and routes, transit potential and transport infrastructure, which is part of the international transport corridors in the directions “East –West” and “North–South”, including in conjunction with the Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road”.

ITC 2023 is organized by the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Forum.

This prestigious annual event is held with the aim of expanding the activities of national transport enterprises in international communications, strengthening international cooperation between Turkmen state organizations, large logistics institutions and international organizations specializing in transport and logistics systems.

The Conference will be attended by high-ranking representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan, heads of national and international transport companies, as well as senior management of logistics organizations and major international financial institutions. ITC – 2023 plays a significant role in the development of the transport infrastructure and logistics system of Turkmenistan and neighboring countries, promotes the attraction of innovations and investments, and the growth of international traffic.

The key topics for discussion will include:

Post-pandemic recovery of the transport and logistics sector: new challenges and opportunities

Digitalization of the transport and communication complex: a look to the future

Environmental aspects of sustainable transport. the role of public-private partnerships in the development of green infrastructure

The role of science and education in the development of the transport and communication complex

The busy agenda of ITC – 2023, in addition to the Conference and Exhibition, provides for the signing of memoranda and contracts, seminars, two round tables, where domestic and foreign experts will introduce modern technological solutions in the field of transport and logistics, as well as trips to the Autobahn, the International Airport of Ashgabat, the international port of Turkmenbashi. A record number of participants representing government agencies, national transport agencies, associations and unions, research and design organizations, international transport technology companies, and educational institutions are expected to participate in the events held within the framework of ITC – 2023.

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well-known international companies such as Vitol, Meno Logistics, Boeing, Dragon Oil, Fly Dubai, Airbus, Car Deluxe; international logistics organizations such as IATA (International Air Transport Association), ICS (International Chamber of Shipping), IRU (International Road Transport Union), USAID Central Asia and many others. The sessions and panel discussions of the Conference will be attended by representatives of numerous international organizations and financial institutions – the UN, OSCE, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

The International Specialized Exhibition “Transport and Logistics” will be organized within the framework of the Conference.

The expo will feature transport and logistics centers, manufacturers and dealers of vehicles, suppliers of equipment for equipping logistics centers, insurance companies, administrations of seaports, airports and railway administrations from the CIS and far abroad.

Participation and business meetings on the sidelines of the conference will increase delegates’ understanding of the potential investment opportunities in the field of international transportation and prospects for long-term cooperation.

For more information, please visit event website: http://itcc2022.turkmen-forum.com or email: info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on: +993 62110069.

///nCa, 27 February 2023