17th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission to be held in Ashgabat Next Month

The 17th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission will be held in Ashgabat on 17-18 November 2023, Tasnim reports.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, and Deputy Chairman of The Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation on Tuesday (10 Oct) to set the date of the 17th meeting Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission for the promotion of bilateral economic relations.

To emphasize the need for stronger ties between the two countries, especially in the economic sphere, the two sides agreed to hold the Joint Economic Commission on 17-18 November 2023, in Ashgabat, coinciding with the inauguration of the Iran Project Exhibition.

The two sides exchanged views on cooperation in various fields, including energy, electricity, water, transport, road construction, technical and engineering services.

In May 2023, Bazrpach met with the Director General for transport and communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev in Tehran to promote mutual transport ties within the framework of a comprehensive transport roadmap and also the ‘Ashgabat agreement’ for increased transit in the region. The operational and implementation phase of the agreement is expected to be discussed during the upcoming Joint Economic Commission. /// nCa, 11 October 2023

