TURKMENISTAN SENT HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE STATE OF PALESTINE

imgOne of the priority vectors of the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan, initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and now successfully implemented by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, is the development of broad international cooperation, where special importance is attached to humanitarian ties. From time immemorial, the Turkmen people have been characterized by the principles of peace, good neighborliness and mutual assistance, passed on from generation to generation.

img

Following the age-old traditions of good neighborliness and humanism of the Turkmen people, the President of Turkmenistan signed an Order to send humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and, first of all, to Palestinian children, in November of this year on behalf of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The humanitarian cargo consists of medicines and medical supplies, textile products, including clothing for children and bedding sets, as well as footwear and food products, and other goods.

img

By consistently implementing a constructive foreign policy, Turkmenistan is making a significant contribution to the deepening of humanitarian cooperation in the regional and global dimensions. This direction is an important aspect of the development of international relations on the basis of mutual understanding, respect and trust. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 9 November 2023

 

 

