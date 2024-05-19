Ashgabat hosted Turkmen-Chinese Women’s Forum – Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova met with the head of the Chinese delegation

On Friday, 17 May, the forum “Turkmen–Hytaý zenanlarynyň dünýäsi” (The World of Turkmen and Chinese Women) was held in Ashgabat with the participation of a Chinese delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council of China Shen Yueyue.

***

Before the start of the forum, the wife of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova met with Shen Yueyue.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that the relations between the Turkmen and Chinese peoples have deep historical and cultural roots going back centuries.

Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova stated that the centuries-old good-neighborly and fraternal relations between the two countries have been developing even more in recent years.

She recalled her visit to China as part of the delegation of National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov last year and participation in events.

In turn, Shen Yueyue stressed that the basis of interaction between the peoples of the two countries has always been the bonds of friendship and brotherhood, noting the importance of strengthening traditional cooperation.

Taking of the opportunity, Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova conveyed an invitation to family members and the wife of the President of China Peng Liyuan to visit Turkmenistan. The granddaughter of the National Leader Aijeren also attended the meeting. She said that during a trip with her grandfather to China last year, she was presented with a toy panda. This inspired her to create ornaments and embroidery. She sked Shen Yueyue to convey this handmade souvenir to the family of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In turn, Shen Yueyue also presented Arkadag’s wife with a memorable gift. The meeting ended with a joint photo session.

***

Following their meeting, Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova and Shen Yueyue participated in the “The World of Turkmen and Chinese Women” forum. This event became a platform not only for discussing business ties, but also for sharing life experiences.

Berdimuhamedova highlighted the rich history of Turkmen-Chinese relations, tracing them back to the Silk Road, a historic trade and cultural bridge.

She emphasized the vital role of women in society, particularly in nurturing future generations. She praised Turkmen women’s talent in carpet and embroidery creation, a unique craft passed down through generations, serving as a valuable educational tradition.

Shen Yueyue and other forum delegates underlined the significance of the event in strengthening cooperation between Turkmen and Chinese women.

The forum highlighted the recent advancements in Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, driven by consistent efforts from both sides. Regular high-level meetings between government officials further solidify this dynamic partnership.

The visits of Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to China last year were highlighted as pivotal moments in bilateral relations.

The forum served as a valuable platform for exchanging information on achievements, future plans, and identifying potential avenues for cooperation between the two countries’ women’s societies.

***

An exhibition showcasing applied art and museum treasures complemented the “The World of Turkmen and Chinese Women” forum.

The six sections of the exposition highlighted various aspects of Turkmen craftsmanship: antique and modern carpets, national costumes, ornamental carpets, hand embroidery and knitting, silver jewelry, silk carpets.

Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova provided insights into the exhibition. She pointed out the historical significance of carpet. The carpets of the early period dating back to the XVIII and XIX centuries, were woven by women for household use.

The main feature of carpets is that they are woven according to patterns typical for the regions of the country.

In one of the sections, the world’s oldest carpet “Pazyryk” was presented. The replica woven by Turkmen carpet makers completely repeats the pattern of the original, which is held in the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

Then Arkadag’s wife drew the attention of the delegates to unfinished carpet on a loom, demonstrating the traditional techniques and the significance of skilled artisans in starting and finishing the piece.

In a gesture of cultural exchange, Berdimuhamedova invited Shen Yueyue to participate in the carpet-cutting ceremony, a tradition steeped in Turkmen culture.

Berdimuhamedova concluded the meeting by presenting Shen Yueyue with a book by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov titled “Arşyan nepisligi,” which explores the art of Turkmen carpet weaving.///nCa, 19 May 2024 (based on a TDH report)