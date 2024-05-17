National Leader of the Turkmen people participated in 15th International Economic Forum “Russia–the Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”

On May 16, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as part of a working visit to Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, as an honorary guest, took part in the 15th International Economic Forum “Russia–the Islamic the world: KazanForum 2024”, and also held a number of meetings.

The main purpose of the Forum is to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between the regions of Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of institutions of the Islamic financial system in the Russian Federation. This year, its key theme is “Trust and cooperation”. The Forum is attended by representatives of more than 80 countries, including 40 OIC member countries, as well as 83 regions of Russia.

Meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia–the Islamic World”

This year’s meeting of the Russia–Islamic World Strategic Vision Group was held under the theme “Russia–the Islamic World: Fair Multipolar World order and secure development.”

Opening the meeting, the President of Tatarstan noted that currently the role of the Group has increased especially. It has become a supporting structure in relations between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, an instrument for strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and trust. In addition, the Group is a unique platform for interreligious dialogue at the global level aimed at protecting traditional spiritual and moral values, Rustam Minnikhanov said.

Then the floor was given to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan at the 15th International Economic Forum “Russia–the Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”

Dear Rustam Nurgalievich! Dear participants! Ladies and gentlemen!

First of all, let me warmly greet all those gathered and express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, dear Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov, for the invitation to participate and speak at this important Forum.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to note the huge role of Rustam Nurgalievich in strengthening fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan, his personal long-term achievements in expanding economic, cultural, scientific, educational, and sports ties with our country.

It is natural that the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan enjoys great respect and authority among the Turkmen people. We see in him not only the head of one of the most developed regions of Russia, with whom our country has been developing mutually beneficial relations for many years, but also a faithful, devoted friend, a steadfast and comprehensive pragmatist of fraternal Turkmen-Tatarstan ties as the most important factor in successfully building up strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. Let me express my great gratitude to you, dear Rustam Nurgalievich, for this.

And of course, the outstanding contribution of the Rais of Tatarstan to strengthening Russia’s ties with the Islamic world, building bridges of mutual understanding and cooperation, and combining long-term interests and goals should be particularly noted.

Largely due to the activities of Rustam Minnikhanov, his ability as a politician and diplomat to build respectful, trusting, open relations with the leaders of many states, we see significant progress in this direction. One of the results is the holding of the current Forum, a wide and representative composition of its participants.

Dear friends!

It is obvious that today Russia’s relations with the Islamic world are on the rise. They are gaining momentum and consistency, covering new areas, have increasingly clear guidelines and growing potential. I think this is a natural and objective process.

It is based on a deep historical context, centuries-old experience of geographical proximity, mutual cultural and spiritual penetration and enrichment, a similar understanding of genuine values and moral attitudes inherent in the peoples of Russia and Islamic states.

For centuries, Russia and Muslim countries have been creating a civilizational belt connecting East and West from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. Unique forms of relationships were formed, which were based on mutual respect, tolerance, and recognition of each other’s interests.

This historical experience is once again gaining special significance and necessity in the current conditions.

In this context, Russia and the Islamic countries demonstrate an example of how it is possible and necessary to build relations between countries and peoples – respectfully, equitably, delving into and understanding the needs of a partner, without resorting to pressure, threats, and the use of short-term benefits. I am convinced that this is our strength, advantage and perspective. It is also obvious that this approach is gaining more and more supporters in the world.

At the same time, in addition to the mentioned principles, I believe that Russia and the Islamic world are called upon to show examples of effective and attractive economic and technological models of cooperation. Commitment to traditional values, peace and social justice, which serve as a moral core and support for us, should be combined with familiarization with modern trends, innovative implementations in the economy and everyday life. And here, I am convinced, there is a huge field for joint activities.

The powerful technological, scientific, and educational potential of Russia, combined with such undeniable advantages of many states of the Islamic world as developed infrastructure, extensive natural resources, a young and mobile population, and other growth factors, creates conditions for large-scale joint projects, building sustainable lines of industrial, energy, and transport cooperation, scientific and educational exchanges, and unification intellectual forces and advanced, breakthrough solutions.

In general, I am convinced that, being open to partnership for the whole world, Russia and the Islamic countries, joining their enormous capabilities, are able to influence global trends in the most serious way and in a positive way – in politics, economy, morally and psychologically, demonstrating that goodwill, peacefulness, respect and the desire for progress, without prejudice to identity, national dignity and historical experience, should remain the cornerstone in relations between the nations and peoples. There is no alternative.

Turkmenistan, as a responsible member of the world community and part of the Islamic world, sees as its goal the promotion of such an approach, offering concrete steps and actions.

As you know, at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President of Turkmenistan took the initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy, an integral part of which would be the use of the potential of neutrality and preventive diplomacy.

Another important event was the unanimous adoption by the General Assembly on March 21, 2024, with the co-authorship of 86 UN Member States, of the Resolution proposed by Turkmenistan on declaring 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

This is a big, significant event. And I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all countries, and especially to the co-sponsor states, many of whose representatives are participating in the current forum in Kazan, for their understanding and active participation in the preparation and approval of this document.

I believe that Islamic countries can play a significant role in promoting peace and trust. Their voice should sound firmly and authoritatively with a clear call to do everything possible to de-escalate the situation in the world, bring conflicts into a negotiating channel, create conditions for respectful dialogue, and establish in international affairs not only a culture of communication, but also a culture of consensus.

I suggest that at this Forum we consider the possibility of developing an “Islamic Initiative for Peace, Mutual Understanding and Trust.” We see it as a coordinated set of approaches and proposals, a kind of Roadmap based on the tenets of Islam as a religion of peace, goodness and justice, and addressed to the peoples of the planet.

I consider it advisable to discuss this proposal with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other interested international structures, work together on the text and put it forward at one of the sessions of the UN General Assembly as an official document.

An important point: the “Islamic Initiative” should be open to all States for joining. I am sure that in this form it will find a response from all sane and responsible sides of the world community, not only from politicians, but also from ordinary people, and will give a clear and powerful signal: the Islamic Ummah does not stand aside, but in a consolidated manner and with the support of other states and peoples actively and constructively intends to influence the state of affairs in peace, promote agreement and compromise.

Dear participants!

Islam is one of those strong and stable spiritual bonds that have been binding the multinational people of Russia and the peoples of Muslim states for centuries.

The highest culture, moral strength, and deep spirituality reflected in the immortal works of poets, philosophers, thinkers, and enlighteners of Russia and Islamic countries are our common heritage. We do not separate ourselves from the great Russian culture, literature, music, and cinema, we know that they were fed from the source of wisdom, knowledge, and the worldview of Islam and therefore belong equally to Russia and Muslim countries.

This year, the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Turkmen literature, the outstanding thinker of the East, Magtymguly Fragi, is widely celebrated in Turkmenistan and abroad. In Russia, in particular, in Moscow, the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, the Astrakhan region, and in many countries of the Islamic world, events dedicated to this anniversary are taking place. I want to express my deep gratitude to all our friends for this. Turkmenistan highly appreciates such support and considers it not just as a tribute to our national genius, but also as a sign of respect for the Turkmen people, readiness to strengthen cultural and spiritual ties with Turkmenistan.

In this regard, I consider it necessary to express another important thought. I would like Magtymguly’s anniversary not to end with the celebrations.

Dear friends!

Let it become a starting point for the formation of a new stage of cultural, humanitarian, spiritual, scientific cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia, the countries of the Islamic world, inspire our writers, publishers, scientists, researchers to new joint projects on a wide range of historical, literary, philosophical topics, helps the joint creativity of young talents, the development of thematic programs along the educational institutions.

This is a contribution to the future, which will provide our countries with one of the most important strategic prospects for cooperation, progress, mutual understanding and sympathy, and will further strengthen the commonality of noble thoughts and aspirations of Russia and the Islamic world.

Thank you for your attention and wish all participants of the meeting good health and success in their responsible activities.

I take this opportunity to convey the wishes of peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tatarstan.

In conclusion, I would like to once again note the significant contribution of dear Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov to the development of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the countries of the Islamic world and express gratitude for the efforts made in this direction.

Meeting with representatives of the Federation Council

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held separate meetings with Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev and Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin.

Kosachev stressed that the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people in the current forum is of great importance for the further deepening of Russian-Turkmen cooperation.

He emphasized the importance and relevance of the initiatives put forward by Arkadag Berdimuhamedov. At the same time, it was noted that the practical implementation of constructive proposals aims to inspire long–term interstate relations within the framework of Russia-the Islamic World.

In turn, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that Turkmenistan considers this format of cooperation as a unique platform for building long-term partnership with all interested states. In this context, Turkmenistan’s readiness to further promote the joint development of effective forms of interaction was confirmed.

Grigory Karasin stressed that Russia highly appreciates the traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan and pays great attention to the development of long-term cooperation. He also noted the role of the National Leader of the Turkmen people in expanding partnership with the countries of the Islamic world.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the development of a constructive dialogue with Russia and with the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is among the priority vectors of the foreign policy pursued by neutral Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the importance of KazanForum 2024, Arkadag stressed that this Forum serves as a successful and authoritative platform for establishing dialogue between representatives of different peoples, religions and cultures. In this context, confidence was expressed that positive interaction between the participating countries would contribute to ensuring safe development in a just multipolar world order.

Meeting with the first President of Tatarstan

On the sidelines of his visit to Kazan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the first President of Tatarstan, now State Adviser of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev.

During the meeting, Shaimiev supported Berdimuhamedov’s initiatives put forward during the Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 forum, including proposals to develop an “Islamic Initiative for Peace, Mutual Understanding and Trust.”

Shaimiev expressed Tatarstan’s support for the initiative and suggested formally presenting it at the UN General Assembly. Russia’s readiness to continue supporting constructive initiatives of the Turkmen side aimed at ensuring universal peace and sustainable development at the regional and international levels was also confirmed.

During the meeting, the parties noted the effective nature of bilateral cooperation in various areas, in particular, in the oil and gas industry, shipbuilding, chemical industry, in the supply of aviation equipment and trucks.

Shaimiev and Berdimuhamedov spoke in favor of making full use of all opportunities to unlock the huge potential available in trade and economic relations.

Special emphasis was placed on the partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. In this regard, it was noted that numerous Turkmen students receive education in higher educational institutions of Tatarstan.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov thanked Mintimer Shaimiev for his significant contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation.

National Leader of the Turkmen people and the head of Tatarstan visited the Halal Expo exhibition

On Thursday, 16 May 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin visited the Russia Halal Expo exhibition, which is taking place in Kazan.

Russia Halal Expo is Russia’s largest exhibition of economic, scientific and technological cooperation between the regions of the Russian Federation and the OIC countries. It is a unique space for the promotion and development of business projects, building a constructive dialogue between KazanForum participants. 11 countries of the world and 17 regions of Russia are taking part in the exhibition, the press service of the Rais of Tatarstan reports.

The guests visited the stand of the Republic of Tatarstan. Such leading Tatarstan enterprises as KAMAZ, Kazan Helicopter Plant, KER Holding, Zelenodolsk Shipbuilding Plant and others are among Turkmenistan’s longtime partners.

Last year, the trade between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan increased by 13% and exceeded $52 million.

Turkmenistan has prepared a large exposition. At the stand, special attention was paid to the theme of national carpets and the unique technology of their manufacture.

Visitors can also get acquainted with a wide range of products from Turkmen manufacturers of the medical, food, and textile industries.

Turkmen companies, state corporations, major banks and financial institutions also showcase their achievements at the national pavilion. This allowed the guests of the event to assess the economic potential of Turkmenistan, discuss investment opportunities and prospects for the development of international business cooperation.

***

The same day, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, wrapped up his visit to Tatarstan and returned to Ashgabat.

Meetings of the Turkmen delegation

Within the framework of the working visit to Tatarstan, members of the Turkmen delegation had a series of meetings:

• Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan met with the Chief Executive Officer of Kamaz

• Meeting of Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the Akhal Velayat Center D.Orazov with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Dmitry Guskov.

• Meeting at the Kazan governorate.

• Meeting with the Mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan.

• Meeting with the Mayor of Innopolis.

• Meeting at the Kazan National Research Technological University.///nCa, 17 May 2024