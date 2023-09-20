Foreign ministers of Palestine and Turkmenistan sign roadmap for joint cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Riyad Malki signed with his Turkmenistan counterpart, Rashid Meredov, a roadmap for joint cooperation, WAFA News Agency reports with reference to foreign ministry of Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry of Palestine said in a statement that the signing of the roadmap came during a meeting between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Palestine and Turkmenistan.

It said the roadmap is related to the implementation of the agreements reached between them and the bilateral memorandums that were signed between the State of Palestine and Turkmenistan during Malki’s visit to the Central Asian countries at the end of August.

It also includes specific steps to implement joint projects and programs between the private and public sectors of the two countries in a variety of fields, including political-diplomatic cooperation, trade-economic cooperation, and humanitarian-cultural cooperation, at several levels and within a clear timetable to be implemented during the years 2023-2024.

At the conclusion of the signing ceremony, the two ministers praised the joint work that led to concluding the roadmap.

They stressed the importance of this step in strengthening relations between the two countries, achieving sustainable development and common prosperity, and the need for their countries to commit to making all necessary efforts to ensure the implementation of the roadmap plan, and the implementation of the reached agreements and MoUs. ///nCa, 20 September 2023

