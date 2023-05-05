Turkmenistan held humanitarian event in Afghan province of Herat

News Central Asia (nCa)

On May 3, 2023, the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat province) held a humanitarian action in a 20-bed maternity home built by Turkmenistan in 2016 as a humanitarian aid in the city of Turgundi, Herat province, Afghanistan.

At the request of the Afghan side, the event was held on the occasion of the recent overhaul of this health center by the Turkmen side, during which medicines and medical supplies were delivered as humanitarian aid.

img

The event was attended by representatives of local authorities, military and law enforcement agencies of the towns of Herat and Turgundi, the head of the representative office of the international organization “World Vision” in Herat, as well as Turkmen from Afghanistan. In their speeches, the guests who took part in the event expressed their gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the constant humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

img

In his speech, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan (Herat) spoke about the special role of Turkmen-Afghan relations in the foreign policy of Turkmenistan and planned future events, as well as about the constant humanitarian assistance provided to the Afghan people as a symbol of friendship.

img

After the event, a dinner of blessed memory was served here for the grandmother of the President of Turkmenistan, mother of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Ogulabad eje. The sadaka was attended by the heads of the village councils of Turgundi and nearby villages, as well as respected elders of the village of different nationalities. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 4 May

 

