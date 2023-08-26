Palestine and Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents

On August 25, 2023, the meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Riyadh al-Maliki, who arrived in our country on a visit the day before, was held.

During the talks, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Palestine was informed about the priorities of the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the head of Turkmenistan, the most important vector of which is the establishment of broad international cooperation in the interests of world peace and sustainable development. The diplomat also got acquainted with the structure and activities of the Mejlis, with the ongoing fundamental reforms in the law-making sphere.

The Chairman of the Mejlis noted that at present a solid legislative base has been created in Turkmenistan, which has incorporated the best world experience in this area. The important laws and regulations being developed and adopted, which have given a stable momentum to innovative reforms, are aimed at the successful solution of the tasks of political, economic and social development set by the President of Turkmenistan.

Then, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyadh al-Maliki and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, following the results of the visit.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine stressed that the parties would hold annual consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as within the framework of international conferences.

During the meeting, issues on creating the basis for business contacts were discussed. The possibilities of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) were also considered.

Then the ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place. The following documents were signed:

– Protocol on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the State of Palestine on the establishment of a joint governmental committee.///MFA Turkmenistan, 25 Aug 2023

