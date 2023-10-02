Turkmenistan Establishes New State Award: Arkadag Medal

Turkmenistan has established a new state award, the Arkadag Medal, to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the country’s social and humanitarian development, particularly in the area of youth and child welfare.

The relevant law was adopted by the country’s parliament on Saturday, September 30 and signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the Regulations on the Medal, the Arkadag Medal of Turkmenistan is established with the aim of broad support for humane initiatives, respect for achievements, accumulated experience, and the growing international authority of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in Need of Guardianship.

The Medal of Turkmenistan “Arkadag” is awarded to doctors, teachers, educators, scientific, creative, state and public figures, as well as foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The Arkadag Medal is awarded to individuals who have achieved excellence in the following areas:

Successfully implementing the state’s humane and social policies, protecting the social and household rights, health rights, and legitimate interests of individuals and citizens;

Realizing the rights to decent and full participation in the life of society and the state of persons in need of guardianship, especially children;

Making significant contributions to the development of the social sphere, public, humanitarian, charitable organizations, and health authorities;

Ensuring the best interests of motherhood and childhood, protecting the honor and dignity of mother and child, and forming a friendly attitude towards children in society;

Providing assistance and support for a happy life for children left without parental care;

Organizing financial and material assistance to children in need of care and youth;

Active organizational, legislative, practical and methodological support for charitable activities, guardianship and trusteeship activities, volunteer activities;

Contributing to the upbringing of the younger generation on the basis of historical and national traditions, spiritual and moral values of the Turkmen people, and achievements of world culture;

Providing particularly outstanding services to the state and society in the development of international cooperation in the name of the best interests of children and youth, and contributing to the recognition of this activity at the international level.

The Arkadag Medal is awarded by the President of Turkmenistan. Recipients of the medal also awarded a special gift from the National Leader of the Turkmen People Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, which includes the badge of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

Description of the medal

The Arkadag Medal is a circular medal with a diameter of 45 mm. It is made of 925 sterling silver and covered in gilding. The thickness of the medal is 1.5 mm.

The obverse of the medal features a central circle with a diameter of 28 mm. Inside this circle is a map of Turkmenistan in green with the golden inscription “TURKMENISTAN” placed on it. Surrounding the map is a golden-colored inscription in Turkmen that translates to “Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.” (GURBANGULY BERDIMUHAMEDOW ADYNDAKY HOWANDARLYGA MÄTÄÇ ÇAGALARA HEMAÝAT BERMEK BOÝUNÇA HAÝYR-SAHAWAT GAZNASY)

The outside of the inner circle is surrounded by a 3 mm wide border with dark blue Turkmen national patterns.

The outer circle of the medal features images of children holding each other’s hand in colorful national costumes.

On the reverse side of the medal is its serial number.

The Arkadag Medal is connected with a ring with a pad in the form of a rectangle covered with white enamel. The pad bears the inscription “Arkadag” in turquoise letters.///nCa, 2 October 2023

#Turkmenistan, #award, #medal, #ArkadagMedal