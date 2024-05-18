News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President of Turkmenistan and CEO of Vozrozhdenie Discuss Deepening Cooperation

President of Turkmenistan and CEO of Vozrozhdenie Discuss Deepening Cooperation

By

On 17 May 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Igor Bukato, head of Russian Vozrozhdenie (Renaissance) company.

The meeting focused on strengthening their existing partnership in the context of Turkmenistan’s large-scale urban development program.

In this regard, it was noted that Vozrozhdenie is implementing a number of important infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan and Ashgabat.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov specifically commended the company’s role in restoring and designing the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex.

Looking ahead, the discussion explored prospects for further collaboration.

Turkmenistan, committed to its innovative development strategy, seeks to leverage best practices and advanced technologies from international partners. President Berdimuhamedov welcomed specific proposals from Vozrozhdenie in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, Igor Bukato stressed that Vozrozhdenie sincerely values the trust placed in it and will continue to take the most serious and responsible approach to fulfilling its obligations.

Vozrozhdenie built a complex of drainage facilities in Ashgabat, which was commissioned in November 2022. The company has also implemented a number of road infrastructure projects in Ashgabat and throughout Turkmenistan. ///nCa, May 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan and the head of the Russian company Vozrozhdenie discussed ongoing projects and promising areas of cooperation
  2. President of Turkmenistan met with the head of the Russian company Vozrozhdenie
  3. President of Turkmenistan and the Governor of St. Petersburg discuss prospects for cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres
  4. Turkmenistan and IEA Discuss Deepening Cooperation in Energy Sector
  5. Russian company Vozrozhdenie promotes implementation of North-South transport corridor in Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmenistan is sincerely interested in comprehensively deepening multidimensional cooperation with the states of the Middle East, primarily with the UAE, says Arkadag Berdimuhamedov
  7. Turkmenistan and EBRD Discuss Cooperation in Energy, Transport, and More
  8. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and UNDP Regional Director Discuss Cooperation Priorities
  9. President of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstani Foreign Minister discuss state and prospects of relations
  10. Turkmenistan, Türkiye Discuss Cooperation on Major Projects
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan