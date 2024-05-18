President of Turkmenistan and CEO of Vozrozhdenie Discuss Deepening Cooperation

On 17 May 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Igor Bukato, head of Russian Vozrozhdenie (Renaissance) company.

The meeting focused on strengthening their existing partnership in the context of Turkmenistan’s large-scale urban development program.

In this regard, it was noted that Vozrozhdenie is implementing a number of important infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan and Ashgabat.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov specifically commended the company’s role in restoring and designing the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex.

Looking ahead, the discussion explored prospects for further collaboration.

Turkmenistan, committed to its innovative development strategy, seeks to leverage best practices and advanced technologies from international partners. President Berdimuhamedov welcomed specific proposals from Vozrozhdenie in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, Igor Bukato stressed that Vozrozhdenie sincerely values the trust placed in it and will continue to take the most serious and responsible approach to fulfilling its obligations.

Vozrozhdenie built a complex of drainage facilities in Ashgabat, which was commissioned in November 2022. The company has also implemented a number of road infrastructure projects in Ashgabat and throughout Turkmenistan. ///nCa, May 2024