EU Special Representative for Central Asia, H.E. Ambassador Terhi Hakala visited Turkmenistan

From 13 to 15 May 2024, H.E. Ambassador Terhi Hakala, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, undertook an official visit to Turkmenistan. This visit coincided with the “30 Years of Cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan: working together for a better future” conference, which aimed to emphasise the ongoing collaboration between the EU and Turkmenistan while identifying prospects for future cooperation.

During her visit, Ambassador Hakala engaged in a series of high-level meetings and discussions with key stakeholders across various sectors. She met with Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Education, as well as Mr. Serdar Jorayev, Minister of Finance and Economy. Additionally, Ambassador Hakala held meetings with UN Resident Coordinator Dmitry Shlapachenko, OSCE Representative John MacGregor, and Ambassadors of the US, the UK and TR.

On 14 May, Ambassador Hakala participated in a joint conference between the EU and Turkmenistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focusing on enhancing dialogue and cooperation. Later that day, she held discussions at the Agency for Transport and Communication and the Ministry of Energy, further advancing talks on mutual interests. The day culminated with Ambassador Hakala’s participation in a reception on the occasion of the Europe Day at an authentic Ashgabat Restaurant “Berk.”

On 15 May, Ambassador Hakala gave a lecture on the EU-Central Asia partnership at the Institute of Foreign Relations.

“Excited to visit Turkmenistan, a key partner for the EU and regional cooperation in Central Asia. I will take part in the Europe Day celebrations, and look forward to my discussions with Turkmen partners to further strengthen our wide cooperation around different fields, including regional security, energy, connectivity, sustainable development and human rights,” H.E. Ambassador Hakala emphasised at her meeting with the DPM/FM Meredov. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan