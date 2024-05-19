President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council of China

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 18 May 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with Ms. Shen Yueyue, Deputy Chair of China’s National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), TDH reports.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strong and strategic nature of relations between Turkmenistan and China. He recalled his positive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year and highlighted how their agreements are propelling bilateral relations forward.

The forum “Turkmen-Hytaý zenanlarynyň dünýäsi” (World of Turkmen and Chinese women) was discussed, which fostered dialogue on the role of women in both nations’ political and social spheres. The President of Turkmenistan noted that holding such meetings is a vivid example of enriching the partnership between Turkmenistan and China with new content.

Ms. Shen Yueyue emphasized the forum’s importance in strengthening women’s cooperation, promoting cultural exchange, peace and friendship. She also mentioned her discussions with Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova, wife of Turkmenistan’s National Leader, on advancing cultural and humanitarian ties.

The parties noted the successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Trade, economic relations, and especially energy cooperation were identified as key areas of focus.

Cultural and humanitarian partnership is also an integral part of interstate relations. In this regard, it was noted that Turkmen youth study at higher educational institutions in China and learn Chinese in many higher and secondary schools in Turkmenistan.

Ms. Shen Yueyue visited Ashgabat to participate in the events celebrating the 300th anniversary of poet Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 19 May 2024

 

 

