Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan



On 24 August 2023, political consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine at the level of the heads of foreign affairs agencies. From Turkmen side, the negotiations were led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, from the Palestinian side – by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Riyadh al-Maliki.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral relations in the political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other fields were analyzed. The Ministers noted with satisfaction the effective development of mutually beneficial cooperation, expressing the opinion that holding the current political consultations is one of the important mechanisms that contribute to the advancement of the Turkmen-Palestinian comprehensive partnership. The importance of organizing contacts at the highest and high levels was also emphasized.

The effectiveness of the mechanism of mutual consultations to strengthen bilateral relations in various areas of cooperation, as well as the role of political consultations in the development of relations on the platforms of influential international organizations, was emphasized.

During the consultations, the Turkmen side proposed holding a business council with the participation of representatives of the private and public sectors in order to establish new ties and discuss issues of interaction.

The importance of expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere was noted. The parties exchanged views on cooperation in the field of science, healthcare and education.

At the end of the meeting, the need to continue consultations at the levels of ministers, deputy ministers and heads of departments of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries on various promising areas of activity was emphasized in order to further develop bilateral relations.///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 August 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Palestine