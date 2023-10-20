News Central Asia (nCa)

LCOY 2023 – DELEGATE APPLICATION IS NOW OPEN!

We invite YOU to apply to the Local Conference on Youth in Turkmenistan!

LCOY 2023 is a unique conference of its kind where the Young people of Turkmenistan will come together using LCOY as a platform to build their capacity, share knowledge and raise awareness of environmental issues, explore ways to combat climate change and find new ways to actively participate.

The project is supported by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Turkmenistan, UK Embassy in Turkmenistan, UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, and the Government of Turkmenistan.

Date: 3 November, 2023

150 Delegates

Venue: Archabil, Hotel

Apply via link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1TRX64zjKewCX4EM77iNVBrjl5RCq_IV4exG-Q6d3b5Y/viewform?edit_requested=true&fbclid=PAAaayQ8q5bDHJo4TegBaz8fmKh4KdFZxYhTy-hCHPcOv7u4BoEnDnc_qzv-o /// UN in Turkmenistan

 

 

