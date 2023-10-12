Learn About Climate Change and Take Action at Turkmenistan’s Eco-Festival

Turkmenistan’s second climate and eco-festival will take place in Ashgabat on upcoming weekend to raise awareness of local community on the importance of climate action in Turkmenistan.

The event entitled “Let’s Save the Earth Together!” is organized by the British Embassy and the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Turkmenistan, with the support of the Joint Turkmen-Turkish school, young climate activists and eco-blogger Gulnara Tayjanova.

The event will take place between 12:00 and 17:00 on Sunday 15 October, at the Joint Turkmen- Turkish School of Ashgabat.

The festival aims to shed light on the most urgent climate issues threatening our planet and inspire community-led climate action and environmental engagement across Turkmenistan within the framework of upcoming COP28, which is bringing together world leaders to commit to urgent global climate action.

The festival, which is open to everyone, will feature an array of interesting activities including:

Live entertainment

Eco-friendly workshops for children

Solar panels showcase

Music and dancing

Guest speakers and presentations

Photo exhibition

Films screening

Upcycle Fashion show

All of these activities are designed to help more people learn and motivate them to act for combating climate change. It will be a great chance to have fun, meet new people, learn and share your own experience, and be inspired by others!

The festival is free to attend, but certain sessions require pre-registration.

The climate and eco-festival is an important opportunity for people in Turkmenistan to learn about the impacts of climate change and what they can do to take action. The festival will also provide a platform for people to connect with others who are passionate about protecting the environment. ///nCa, 12 October 2023

#Ecofest, #Turkmenistan, #climatechange