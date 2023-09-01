Turkmenistan Outlines Climate Change Initiatives to Boost Global Cooperation

During the government meeting on Thursday, 31 Aug 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rashid Meredov reported on the steps taken to develop international cooperation of Turkmenistan in the field of climate change.

One of the main pillars of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is to expand constructive partnerships with countries and international organizations on issues related to climate change, environmental protection, environmental management, and environmental safety.

For the practical implementation of the initiatives put forward by the head of state in this direction, relevant work is being carried out at the national, regional and international levels. In particular, the Government of Turkmenistan is taking comprehensive measures to implement the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement and other multilateral environmental documents.

In this regard, the Meredov voiced a number of relevant proposals.

Thus, it is planned to open a Center for Climate Technologies for the Central Asia in Ashgabat on the initiative of Turkmenistan and with the support of the United Nations. As a first practical step, it is proposed to conclude a Memorandum between UNEP, Turkmenistan and the Central Asian countries aimed at implementing the Framework Program of Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, in particular, the development of regional programs for the introduction of climate technologies.

In addition, Turkmenistan is proposing to develop an appropriate Roadmap as part of its implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Turkmenistan also attaches great importance to raising public awareness of environmental issues and environmental education. In this regard, it is proposed to hold a Youth Forum on Climate Change in Ashgabat in November, on the eve of the upcoming 18th Youth Conference (COY-18) and the UN Conference (COP-28) in Dubai (UAE) on 21 November this year.

Having approved the submitted proposals, the President of Turkmenistan Sedar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the issues of ecology, nature protection and climate change are among the priorities in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies, the principles of the “green” economy, which is also an effective contribution to the efforts of the world community in this direction, he added.

Referring to the initiative to open a Center for Climate Technologies in the Central Asian region in Ashgabat with the support of the United Nations, the President stressed: ” Our country intends to continue to develop an active dialogue on this topic in bilateral and multilateral formats and to this end to cooperate in a substantive and systematic manner with the United Nations, its specialized agencies and other authoritative structures.” ///nCa, 1 September 2023

#Turkmenistan, #climate_change, #international_cooperation, #Central_Asia, #UN, #UNEP, #environment