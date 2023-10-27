OGT 2023: Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan Conference & Exhibition Concludes with Award Ceremony

The 3-day International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2023” (OGT 2023) wrapped up in Ashgabat on Friday, 27 October, with an award ceremony in six categories:

Excellence in Energy Award: Socar, Dragon Oil, CNPC, Pel Limited, Auguste International, Çalik Enerji, Daewoo E&C Branch in Ashgabat, Baker Hughes, Yug-Neftegaz, Hyundai Engineering, Mitro International limited, Buried Hill, ENI Turkmenistan Limited, Schlumberger, NAPECO, LX International, Severtransnerud.

Best Moderator Award: Ambassador John McGregor, head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat

Excellence in Catering Services: Gul Zaman and Arassa Deniz

Outstanding Contribution as a Knowledge Partner: Claire Godard, Head of Analytics (Middle East and Africa) at S&P Global Commodity Insights

Distinguished Excellence in Technical Panel Hosting: Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)

Exhibition Excellence Award for best booth design: Petronas (Malaysia) and Söwda Gurluşyk Maslahaty (Turkmenistan)

OGT 2023, one of the largest and most successful events in Turkmenistan’s fuel and energy sector, attracted over 700 national and foreign delegates, over 400 companies, and about 10,000 visitors to the exhibition.

The agenda focused on the future of energy, investment opportunities in the Turkmen energy sector, green and sustainable energy, technological innovations, and environmental aspects of hydrocarbon development. ///nCa, 27 October 2023 (Photo credit – Turkmen Forum)

