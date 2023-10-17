CNPC – is the Platinum Partner of the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023)

To date, the global transition to a carbon-neutral world is becoming the most important challenge and requires decisive action in the energy sector. Such a task requires intensive co-operation between countries at the political, economic and societal level.

At the time of such events and global change, the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023) takes an active position in covering the latest developments related to the energy transition, serving as a platform for exchanging views, strengthening partnership and developing strategies. The leading regional and international event will bring together top-level executives to exchange ideas and experiences on key oil and gas project issues, as well as provide access to the latest information on priority projects and areas of investment in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector. The sessions of the conference will include the addresses of Rovshan Najaf President of SOCAR Oil Company, Min Manjun Director of Daewoo E&C branch in Turkmenistan, Rahman Esedullaev Corresponding Member of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, Ashraf Abu Faris Chief Technical Market Manager for Middle East and Central Asia, BASF Middle East Chemicals LLC, Bart Voterix Director of XP Upgreen, Igor Shevchenko Chief Technical Advisor of Mitro International Limited, as well as heads of other international organizations and energy companies.

CNPC takes an active part in the major annual energy event, and is the platinum partner of the upcoming OGT 2023, which will be held on 25-27 October. It should be noted that CNPC is a complex international energy company occupying a leading position in the energy world. The reorganization on the basis of China National Oil and Gas Head Company, which took place in July 1998, can be considered as the beginning of its activity. Throughout its work and co-operation with more than 30 countries, CNPC has managed to confirm its status as a first-class diversified energy company at the global level.

As a diversified international energy company, CNPC operates in the following key areas – oil and gas investment integration, engineering technology service, oil project construction, petroleum machinery manufacturing, financial services and new energy development. The Corporation is engaged in oil and gas exploration and development in vast onshore and offshore areas, constantly expanding its activities in Central Asia, Russia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. To date, the company has conducted oil and gas investment operations in more than 32 countries.

In 2021, the company produced 179.44 million tons of crude oil and supplied 179.44 million tons to various countries. The volume of oil refining during this period was 200.81 million tons. The sales volume of natural gas was 205.55 in billion m3. As China’s largest transporter and seller of natural gas, CNPC achieved a natural gas sales volume of 205.55 billion m3.

The company is one of the few that remains true to its principle of people-oriented, environmental quality and safety. Together with the global oil and gas industry, CNPC is making efforts to combat climate change and promote the transition to green technologies. The management constantly assesses the environmental impact of its operations and efforts are being made to reduce the negative impact on the climate. CNPC supports the idea of transitioning to a green and low-carbon development model, and adheres to the original strategy of “clean alternative, strategic substitution and green development”, with the goal of achieving “near-zero” carbon emissions by 2050. The company uses innovative technology as its driving force and provides the latest technology to all areas of its business. In 2023, the company continued to deepen the institutional reform in the field of science and technology and continues to improve the decision-making system in the field of technological innovation. The company participates as a partner in all large-scale sports projects of Turkmenistan, including world and Asian championships.

At the international level, CNPC pays special attention to social and public interests in the countries where it operates. This attitude has resulted in numerous charitable campaigns for the training of specialists, the establishment of scholarships, the organization of special educational funds, as well as cultural and sporting events.

Turkmenistan is one of the richest countries in terms of natural resources and is of great interest to China as a partner in natural gas supply. CNPC’s work in Turkmenistan began with oil and gas investments and engineering services in oil and gas fields in 2002. As a result of joint co-operation, a Production Sharing Agreement on the Bagtyyarlyk contractual area and a Contract on the purchase and sale of natural gas between Turkmengaz and CNPC were signed in 2007. In August of the same year, the Amuderya River Right Bank Project was officially launched. The project is being conducted in the Bagtyyarlyk contract area, which includes sections A and B. Pipelines, a gas gathering station, a general gas gathering station and a treatment plant have been constructed during the works. Pumping of commercially viable natural gas into the Central Asia-China gas pipeline has started.

The meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and CNPC President Hou Qijun, which took place on 27 June 2023, was an indicator of active and continuous international interaction. During the talks, the current state of interaction and prospects for further cooperation were discussed. At this stage, the priority of cooperation between Turkmenistan and China is the fuel and energy sector. The meeting emphasized the importance and dynamics of constructive Turkmen-Chinese relations.

CNPC recognizes the importance of respecting the environment and has participated in the OGT for many years. To date, more than 400 delegates from 35 countries have already registered to participate in the conference, and more than 70 international energy companies will present their expo booths.

///nCa, 17 October 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen-Forum)