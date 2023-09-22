Mitro International Limited is a Silver partner of the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2023)

The XXVIII International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2023), which will be held in Ashgabat on October 25-27, will bring together oil and gas industry specialists from different countries, heads of leading specialized companies, as well as high-ranking representatives of international organizations to discuss topical issues of prospecting, exploration and production of hydrocarbons at the regional and global level. Authoritative speakers representing the leading energy companies and organizations have already confirmed their participation. During the plenary sessions it will be possible to hear from President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf , Corresponding Member, Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan Rakhman Ecedullaev, Senior Technical Market Manager, Middle East and Central Asia, BASF Middle East Chemicals LLC Ashraf Abu Faris, XP Upgreen Director Bart Wauterickx, Chief Technical Adviser, Mitro International Limited Igor Shevchenko as well as heads of other international organizations and energy companies.

Mitro International Limited is a silver partner of the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023”.

Established in 2000, Mitro International Limited aims to invest in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, and focuses on oil and gas prospecting, exploration and development.



In June 2000, the Khazar Production Sharing Agreement was signed regarding the development of the Khazar Contractual Territory – East Cheleken Field. A year later, the Mitro International Limited Company became a full participant in the PSA (Production Sharing Agreement) project “Khazar” and from that moment on has been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for the development and development of the East Cheleken Field.

The Company bases its long-term approach to field development on geological and dynamic modeling, while Mitro International Limited paying considerable attention to modern methods of field and well exploration.

During the development of the project, more than 70 deep wells were built at the East Cheleken field, and experience was gained in the construction of horizontal wells.

Mitro International Limited has experience in preparing and implementing integrated maintenance and capital improvement programs using various types of stimulation technologies. In addition, the Company has experience in carrying out work on water isolation, elimination of reservoir and casing cross-flows, well development using flexible tubing installations (Coiled Tubing) and a Nitrogen Unit.

The current operating stock accounts for more than 80% of existing wells.At the East Cheleken Field, more than 30 well overhaul operations are carried out annually; well swabbing units and technology for removing paraffin from tubing lifts (Pumping Compressor Tubes) are widely used.To intensify production at the East Cheleken Field, mechanized operating methods are used, with the help of Electric Centrifugal Pump Units and Rod Deep Pumps, which are increasingly being used.In order to increase production from the Lower Krasnotsvet formations, a pilot hydraulic fracturing (Hydraulic Fracturing) program is currently being implemented at five wells.

Mitro International Limited has experience of successful cooperation with a number of organizations and service companies, such as Continental Industrial Supply, Schlumberger, ABB, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, as well as constantly uses in its services a number of organizations of oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan, which provide high quality services within the framework of the current project and perform certain types of oilfield service works.

– Since the beginning of the project, more than 844 million US dollars have been;

– The accumulated volume of crude oil production is more than 6,242,000 tons;

– The state’s share amounted to more than 3,000,000 tons.

More than 300 participants from different countries of the world will take part in OGT 2023. Holding of the international forum annually contributes to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between national and international energy companies. Detailed information for participation can be found on the event website www.ogt-turkmenistan.com. ///nCa, 22 September 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen Forum)

#OGT2023, #oil, #gas, #Turkmenistan, #Mitro_International