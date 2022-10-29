International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2022” wrapped up its work

On Friday, 28 October, International Conference and Exhibition OGT 2022 concluded its 3-day work in Ashgabat.

On the last Day#3 of the conference the awarding ceremony took place. Three long-standing partners of Turkmenistan were awarded Energy Excellence Award . They include Dragon Oil, CNPC and Petronas – all of the achieved significant results this year in oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan.

The OGT 2022 gave a platform to key decision-makers, industry leaders, experts, and scientists to help make the oil and gas industry more responsive to global:

challenges of climate change;

efforts to move to renewable energy resources, and

need to diversify investment opportunities and logistics routes.

Moreover, the conference and expo has provided an opportunity for stakeholders to reach out Turkmen partners, as well as became an excellent venue for business networking.

One main highlight of the OGT 2022 is the Agreement between the State Concern “Turkmenoil” and Dragon Oil on 3D seismic work of Block 19 of the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea. Thanks to this Agreement, new geological information will be obtained for Block 19.

Along with this, 12 agreements and contracts with a total value of US$ 100 million have been signed.

The OGT 2022, becoming one of the grand events of Turkmenistan’s petroleum sector, attracted over 500 local and foreign delegates, as well as more than 200 companies from 45 countries and around 100 delegates online. ///nCa, 29 October 2022