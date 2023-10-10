SLB is the Bronze Partner of the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023)

In recent years, the energy sector has been undergoing global changes, and more and more countries are choosing “green” energy in the context of combating climate change. The transition to renewable energy sources has become a key step towards sustainable development. The issues of climate change and the reduction of methane emissions are the focus of attention at the latest international energy conferences in Turkmenistan.

From October 25 to 27, the XXVIII International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023) will be held, which is a platform for exchanging experience, strengthening partnerships and developing strategies in the oil and gas industry. The leading event on a regional and international scale will bring together high-ranking executives to discuss key issues related to the implementation of oil and gas projects and international cooperation. The conference participants will have access to up-to-date information on priority projects and investment directions in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan. The impressive list of participants in OGT 2023 includes representatives of well known international companies such ADNOC, BP, CNPC, Petronas, Dragon Oil, Sumitomo, Shell, Yug-Neftegaz, Tatneft, ENI, Rönesans, SLB, Tatneft, and many others



SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger) is one of the world’s largest suppliers of technologies and services for the energy industry. SLB began its history with scientific research and, even though a lot of time has passed since then, commitment to technological progress has remained one of the key values of the company. SLB offers the widest range of products and services in the industry – from geological exploration and production management to integrated solutions covering all stages of the production cycle – from reservoir to pipeline – to optimize hydrocarbon production and effective field management. Moreover, in response to the current global energy demands and the future energy transition, on October 24, 2022, Schlumberger has changed its name to SLB, unveiling its new identity, emphasizing dedication to energy innovation and decarbonization. This transformation marks a shift from being the largest oilfield services company to a global technology company committed to advancing energy innovation for a sustainable world. SLB is poised to tackle this challenge with its unparalleled legacy in technology and performance.

For more than 25 years of activity in Central Asia, SLB has grown into a major and independent player in the market, offering its customers high-quality services in the field of exploration, drilling and control of hydrocarbon production. SLB’s activities in Turkmenistan began in 1998, and during this time the company has successfully worked in such fields as Yashlar, Cheleken and Burun.

SLB has implemented several technologies in the Caspian region, including:

SandView is a technology for detecting the ingress of sand into the well and determining its flow rate. It can detect up to 1,500 impacts of grains of sand per second and determines the size of particles using real-time intelligent analysis;

Gravelpack is a technology to prevent sand production during the entire life of the well and it improves its performance. This technology allows you to prevent sand from clogging perforations, erosion and damage to downhole equipment;

Premium Port – is the technology for controlling the flow from different part of the reservoir;

Catenary Coiled Tubing Intervention is a technology that allows well work to be carried out without the need for a drilling rig site on the platform;

and also, SLB has introduced advanced technologies to ensure high-quality zonal isolation during cementing.

Based on its experience in more than 120 countries around the world, the company realizes that environmental protection is a key factor in business success. Environmental responsibility and social engagement are important components of the company’s strategy.

SLB is actively implementing initiatives to reduce the negative impact on the environment. This includes programs to reduce energy consumption, save water, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These measures allow the company to conserve natural resources and save financial resources.

SLB uses energy-saving technologies at its facilities around the world, including Turkmenistan. As an example, we can cite a unique energy-saving program implemented at one of the company’s local facilities — the use of solar panels, which were put into operation at the end of 2021.

SLB is aware of the importance of caring for the environment and actively attracts its employees to participate in environmental events, as well as shares the experience of preserving natural resources with the younger generation. Thanks to this, SLB’s business becomes safer and more attractive to all interested parties.

SLB’s participation in OGT 2023 will be the next step in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with local and international energy companies. At the moment, more than 400 delegates from 30 countries have already registered for the OGT 2023, and more than 70 international energy companies will present their expositions. More information can be found on the event’s website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com ///nCa, 10 October 2023