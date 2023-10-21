PETRONAS – is the Gold Partner of the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023).

Ashgabat continues active preparations for the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023) to be held on 25-27 October 2023.

The conference and exhibition aim to strengthen the regional dialogue on further sustainable development of the energy sector, review the latest tendencies in the global energy system and expand the opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment to the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan.

Participation and business meetings on the sidelines of this Conference and Expo will increase the awareness of potential partners about new investment projects in oil, gas, energy, and chemical complexes of Turkmenistan.

PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned subsidiary PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. (PC(T)SB), is the Gold Partner for the upcoming OGT 2023.

PC(T)SB began its operations in the hydrocarbon sector more than two decades ago upon signing the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the Block 1 Contract Area. With the commencement of commercial crude oil production in 2009 from Diyarbekir field and natural gas production in 2011 from Magtymguly field, PC(T)SB has established itself as one of the largest oil and gas producer and supplier of natural gas in Turkmenistan.

Aside from operating responsibly within the industry’s requirements, PC(T)SB has also celebrated its 1000th Crude Lifting milestone as a testament of PETRONAS’ long-term presence and commitment in Turkmenistan to ensuring energy security for the country.

While delivering operational excellence, PC(T)SB also contributes to the communities of Turkmenistan via its signature social impact programs; PETRONAS Uplifting Lives, PETRONAS Planting Tomorrow and PETRONAS Powering Knowledge. PETRONAS aims to create positive alliances with the communities where it operates, by protecting and adding value to the well-being of employees, partners and communities, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainability Development goals.

In line with Turkmenistan’s target of reducing its carbon emissions by 2030, PETRONAS continues to support the country’s aspiration of tackling climate change by integrating low-carbon and climate-resilient solutions which complements PETRONAS’ Net Zero Carbon Emissions aspiration by 2050. In addition, the company will support Turkmenistan’s goal to develop and diversify the country’s energy portfolios to meet international demand.

PETRONAS is a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 100 countries, producing and delivering energy and solutions that power society’s progress, seeking energy potential across the globe, optimizing value through its integrated business model. PETRONAS’ portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions. Sustainability is at the core of what the organisation does, as it harnesses the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives.

People are PETRONAS’ strength and partners for growth, driving its passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

The international energy conference OGT 2023 is a unique opportunity to discuss the most important issues in the oil and gas industry and contributes to strengthening mutually beneficial co-operation between national and international energy companies. To date, more than 700 delegates from 46 countries have already registered to participate in the conference, and more than 70 international energy companies will present their expo booths.

For more information about the event, visit www.ogt-turkmenistan.com.

